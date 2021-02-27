Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: FDA panel endorses single-shot J&J vaccine

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Feb. 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

FDA panel endorses single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

U.S. health advisers have endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that's expected to provide an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic. The panel of Food and Drug Administration experts ruled on Friday that J&J's vaccine protected against COVID-19 and should be made available for adults. The FDA said in a statement it will quickly follow the recommendation and make J&J’s shot the third vaccine authorized for emergency use in the U.S. Shipments of a few million doses could begin as early as Monday. More shots are urgently needed to stay ahead of a mutating virus that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.48 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 510,460 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 113.48 million confirmed cases with more than 2.51 million deaths and more than 64 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hamilton County Health Department switching to Pfizer vaccine

The Hamilton County Health Department will start administering doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, March 2. Up until now, the site at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville has been administering the Moderna vaccine.

The state wants to use the Moderna vaccine for mobile units in rural areas and asked Hamilton County to switch.

The state is also receiving more doses of Pfizer which will allow the Hamilton County Health Department to triple vaccinations.

“It’s going to be a challenging few weeks as we transition, but we welcome the challenge,” said Christian Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator. “It means we’ll be able to get more vaccines into the arms of more Hoosiers.”

The switch in vaccines does not affect those who received their first doses of Moderna at the 4H Fairgrounds. The health department will provide second doses of Moderna through the end of March.

Indianapolis to relax COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday

Indianapolis will relax coronavirus restrictions on the city’s bars and restaurants starting next week ahead of the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.

The changes announced Thursday will allow bars to operate at 50% capacity instead of 25% starting Monday, while restaurants will see their indoor restaurant capacity increase from 50% to 75%.