Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Face masks still required at casinos

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, May 2, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Face masks still required at Indiana casinos

Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana’s casinos at least through the end of May. Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 7 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 576,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 152.2 million confirmed cases with more than 3.19 million deaths and 89.9 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID

India has opened vaccinations to all adults in hopes of taming a monstrous spike in COVID-19 infections. The move on Saturday launches a huge inoculation effort that is sure to tax the limits of the federal government, the country’s vaccine factories and the patience of its 1.4 billion people.

The world’s largest maker of vaccines is still short of critical supplies — the result of lagging manufacturing and raw material shortages. Those factors delayed the rollout in several states.