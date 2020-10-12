Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State reinstating surgery limits amid COVID-19 surge

Thursday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic:

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Indiana reinstating surgery limits amid COVID-19 surge

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is reimposing restrictions on hospitals from performing elective surgeries to free up hospital capacity with the state’s steep recent increases in serious COVID-19 illnesses.

Holcomb announced Wednesday that hospitals were being directed to postpone all non-urgent in-patient surgeries beginning Dec. 16 through Jan. 3.

Holcomb said Indiana is “on fire” with coronavirus spread.

The state halted elective medical procedures in April to help preserve hospital equipment and protective gear. Holcomb said he was extending the statewide mask order and toughening restrictions on crowd sizes that he reinstated last month.

Marion Co. COVID-19 update scheduled for 2 p.m.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine will provide an update regarding Marion County's current COVID-19 data on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2:00 p.m.

WTHR will stream the news conference live here and on Facebook.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle before an expected decision to greenlight the shot for use in millions of Americans. Food and Drug Administration advisers meet Thursday to scrutinize the company's data for any red flags or oversights.

The public review comes as U.K. regulators investigate two apparent cases of allergic reaction to the vaccine. Safety will be top of mind for the panel of medical experts, who will vote on whether to endorse the vaccine.

They will also address unknowns about the vaccine's effectiveness in certain groups. A final FDA decision and the first shots could follow within days.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 15.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 289,400 deaths and 5.88 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 68.9 million confirmed cases with more than 1.57 million deaths and 44.4 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Carmel tests wastewater to predict COVID-19 spikes

The City of Carmel continues to test its wastewater to determine the prevalence of Covid-19 infections within the community. These studies can show an increase of the virus in the community up to 10 days ahead of a possible spike in positive cases. Wastewater samples are collected at the Carmel Wastewater Treatment Plant at 96th St. and the White River, then analyzed for the virus.

Mayor Jim Brainard said the city is taking this extra step to help local hospitals respond to a growing number of Covid-19 patients. Test data will allow hospitals to anticipate staffing needs and allocation of pharmaceuticals, along with scheduling elective procedures.