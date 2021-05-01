Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Saturday clinics in Indianapolis

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, May 1, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccine clinics in Indianapolis Saturday

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is sponsoring a Covid-19 vaccine site in Indianapolis Saturday. This important health initiative is targeting the far eastside of Indianapolis, where the need for vaccinations is great.

Participants will receive the Moderna Vaccine at the IndyGo Building located at 9503 E. 33rd Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The vaccine will be administered free by the Marion County Public Health Department.

Participants can schedule their vaccination online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is an international fraternity founded in 1911.

IPS holds clinic at Arsenal Tech H.S.

Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Arsenal Technical High School West Gym. This clinic is in partnership with Walmart and open to students, staff and families age 16 and older. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. This is a 2-dose vaccine. The first shot will be administered May 1. The second shot will be scheduled for May 22, at the same location.

The vaccine is free. To sign up, click here.

GOP seeks to convince vaccine skeptics within its own ranks

With vaccination rates lagging in red states, Republican leaders have begun stepping up efforts to persuade their supporters to get the shot, at times combating misinformation spread by some of their own. The message is that vaccines are safe and effective, representing a triumph of science and President Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed rather than government overreach.

Mississippi has the nation’s lowest vaccination rate, with less than 31% of its population receiving at least one anti-coronavirus shot. And the four states that proceed it in national rankings, Alabama, Louisiana, Idaho and Wyoming, all vote reliably Republican in presidential races.

By contrast, the five states with the highest vaccination rates backed President Joe Biden.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 575,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 151.4 million confirmed cases with more than 3.18 million deaths and 88.29 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

India launches effort to inoculate all adults against COVID

India has opened vaccinations to all adults in hopes of taming a monstrous spike in COVID-19 infections. The move on Saturday launches a huge inoculation effort that is sure to tax the limits of the federal government, the country’s vaccine factories and the patience of its 1.4 billion people.

The world’s largest maker of vaccines is still short of critical supplies — the result of lagging manufacturing and raw material shortages. Those factors delayed the rollout in several states.