Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: ISDH reports 2.65 million shots so far

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, March 28, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISDH reports 2.65 million shots so far

The Indiana Department of Health announced a total of 2,650,916 doses have been administered in Indiana as of Saturday. This includes 1,585,439 first doses and 1,065,477 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines plus those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil

Brazil currently accounts for one-quarter of the entire world’s daily COVID-19 deaths, far more than any other single nation, and health experts are warning the nation is on the verge of even greater calamity. There is growing recognition among experts, mayors and governors that shutdowns are no longer avoidable.

Restrictions on activity they implemented last year were half-hearted and consistently sabotaged by President Jair Bolsonaro. He remains unconvinced of any need for clampdown, which leaves local leaders pursuing a patchwork of measures to prevent the death toll from spiraling.

It may be too late, with a more contagious variant rampaging across Brazil.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.21 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 548,820 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 126.75 million confirmed cases with more than 2.77 million deaths and 71.8 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

UK variant hunters lead global race to stay ahead of COVID

Even when there were just a few dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.K., professor Sharon Peacock recognized that the country needed to expand its capacity to analyze the genetic makeup of the virus.

The Cambridge University microbiologist set about bringing scientists together to work on genomic sequencing. That has made Britain a world leader in finding new variants that are more dangerous or resistant to vaccines.