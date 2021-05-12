Latest Indiana coronavirus headlines: Vaccinations resume Monday at IMS

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, May 8, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinations resume Monday at IMS

The Indiana State Department of Health and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will make it possible for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the month of May.

People who then get vaccinated at the track will get a free T-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

Vaccinations will be available in the IndyCar parking lot at 4551 West 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2, on the following schedule:

May 10, 17 and 24: Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 11-16: Second dose Moderna vaccines for anyone who received their first dose at IMS last month. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available these days for anyone seeking a first dose.

May 21: Second dose of Pfizer vaccine for individuals who attended family day on April 30.

NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks

New York City is still using refrigerated trucks to store bodies of coronavirus victims, more than a year after they were first set up as temporary morgues as deaths surged at at the height of the pandemic.

The city’s medical examiner’s office said Friday that 750 bodies are being kept in long-term storage in refrigerated trailers at a Brooklyn pier while family members sort out plans for their final resting places.

Dina Maniotis, a deputy commissioner with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, told a city council committee many of the bodies held at the 39th Street Pier could end up buried in the city’s potter’s field on Hart Island.

India's surge hits southern states, prompts more lockdowns

Two southern states in India have become the latest to declare lockdowns, as cases surge at breakneck speed across the country. The announcements from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka come as pressure mounts on the federal government to announce a nationwide lockdown.

On Saturday, India reported 401,078 new cases, including 4,187 deaths. That takes the total to over 21.8 million cases, in what is believed to be an undercount.

One doctor in Karnataka's capital of Bengaluru says he’s had to reject patients left, right and center as his hospital struggles to find more oxygen. Experts say the surge in Bengaluru is fast eclipsing other hard-hit cities like New Delhi and Mumbai.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 580,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 156.9 million confirmed cases with more than 3.27 million deaths and 93 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

When can kids get the COVID vaccine? Key meeting set for Wednesday

A federal vaccine advisory committee is scheduled to meet next Wednesday to discuss whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by early next week.