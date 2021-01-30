Latest Indiana coronavirus headlines: Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or summer

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health.

Some Tippecanoe County businesses to reopen at full capacity Saturday

The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced Friday that businesses and other retail establishments can return to 100 percent capacity beginning Saturday, Jan. 30 at 12:01 a.m.

The health department said the county's seven-day positivity rate for all tests has remained under 10 percent for 14 consecutive days.

As a result, retail businesses, cultural, and entertainment venues can open at 100 percent capacity, provided that adequate social distancing is maintained.

Gyms and fitness centers may also open at 100 percent capacity.

Restaurants can move to 75 percent indoor capacity and bars may move to 50 percent capacity.

Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer

The government's top infectious disease expert says he hopes to see some kids starting to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next few months. It’s a needed step to securing widespread immunity to the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said at Friday's White House coronavirus briefing that hopefully that will start to happen by late spring or summer. Vaccines are not yet approved for children, but testing is underway.

Children represent about one-fourth of the population, and for the U.S. to reach “herd immunity,” or widespread resistance, about 70% to 85% of the population must be vaccinated.

At the moment, even older adults are having problems getting shots.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 25.93 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 436,800 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 102.1 million confirmed cases with more than 2.2 million deaths and 56.47 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

'Simple is beautiful': One-shot vaccine proves effective

Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot. It's not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.

Results released Friday show the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective against the most serious symptoms.

The vaccine worked better in the U.S. compared to South Africa, where it was up against a tougher, mutated virus. The company says it will file an application for emergency use soon in the U.S., and then abroad.

Lilly 4Q profit surges, helped by new COVID-19 treatment

Eli Lilly’s new COVID-19 treatment helped the Indiana drugmaker’s fourth-quarter profit surge even though U.S. regulators approved its use late in the quarter.

The antibody treatment bamlanivimab brought in $850 million in U. S. sales for Lilly after the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use in November for patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The one-time treatment is given through an IV and can be used for patients who are 12 and older who don’t require hospitalization.