Lafayette parents, residents oppose syringe exchange program relocation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A syringe exchange program in Tippecanoe County is looking for a new home with more space to expand services. But some people who live near the proposed new location believe the program should not move to their neighborhood, because of kids and schools nearby.

Husband and wife Brent Justice and Katina North were stunned to learn less than two weeks ago that the Gateway to Hope syringe services program planned to move into a former pediatrician's office at 2300 Ferry Street, right next to their home.

"I do not want the needle exchange program anywhere near our kids,” said North. “No, absolutely not."

The Tippecanoe County Health Department has operated the syringe exchange program since 2017. Gateway to Hope currently distributes syringes from a small office at the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center. Cases of HIV and Hepatitis C have dropped drastically under the program.

Data from the Indiana State Department of Health shows that 871 people participated in the syringe exchange program from 2020-22. During those three years, 92,905 syringes were distributed. 79,658 were returned.

Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Loomis said the new location would provide exam rooms where clients can be served with privacy and dignity and other health issues can be addressed. The new location is less than two miles from the current location.

"I really did not think, honestly did not think, that there would be this level of concern,” said Loomis. “Only because, we've been in operation for five years and we've not had a single problem. In fact, our location that we're presently at has a school right across the street."

Three schools are only about a block away from the proposed new location, in a neighborhood where many kids walk to school. More than 2,200 people have signed an online petition against the new location.

"They just don't think this belongs so close to children,” said Justice. “Drug addiction is everywhere. It's in every neighborhood. But this neighborhood with these three schools right here, it has the highest concentration of kids. I just feel like there's really not a worse place you could put it."

Loomis said the syringe exchange program only operates during hours while children are already at school or when school is not session. The Tippecanoe County Health Department planned to move the syringe exchange program to the new location within the next few weeks. But Loomis said that move is now on hold until he has a chance to meet with residents and further address their concerns.