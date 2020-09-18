Kroger offering drive-thru flu shot center Saturday to help combat COVID-19 concerns

The program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at community flu shot centers. All flu shot appointments can be booked online . Pre-visit paperwork can be completed online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing, and many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Greg Fox, R.Ph. and leader of health & wellness for Kroger Central Division, in a press release. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we assisted thousands of people in getting tests in a short amount of time. By using that model to offer flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated."