'Knock Out The Need' Red Cross blood drive returns Jan. 4-5

INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries.

A decline in donations has the Red Cross asking people to donate.

WTHR-TV is a partner in this effort to keep blood on the shelves.

"WTHR cares about the needs of our community, and we are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to address this urgent need for blood donations," said Michael Brouder, WTHR president and general manager. "We hope our viewing audience joins us on this mission to save lives."

With such a strong need for donations, the "Knock Out The Need" Blood Drive will take place Jan. 4-5.

The drive will go from 1-7 p.m. at the following locations:

Hancock County Fairgrounds – 620 Apple St., Greenfield, IN 46140

Cool Creek Nature Center – 2000 E. 151st St., Carmel, IN 46033

The Shops at Perry Crossing – 2539 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield, IN 46168

Ivy Tech Community College – 200 Daniels Way, Bloomington, IN 47404

The Commons – 300 Washington St., Columbus, IN 47202

For more information on donating blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-733-2767, or click here.