With a need for donations, the "Knock Out The Need" Blood Drive will take place Aug. 26 and 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments or injuries.

The drive will go from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Connection Pointe Christian Church - 1800 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Greenwood Moose Lodge 2079 - 813 West Smith Valley Rd., Greenwood, IN 46142

Monroe Convention Center - 302 South College Ave., Bloomington, IN 47403

Madison Park Church of God - 6607 Providence Dr., Anderon, IN 46013

Phoenix Theatre - 705 North Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

The American Red Cross has said the summer months are among the most challenging times of year to collect enough blood and platelet donations to meet patient needs.

For more information on donating blood, click here.