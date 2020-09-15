Keeping kids' teeth healthy while learning from home

An Indiana pediatric dentist is reminding parents to keep their kids' dental health in check with the temptations of snacking on junk food while learning from home.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's been a lot of discussion over the last several months about how to stay physically healthy during this pandemic, whether you're at home or out of the house.

Now, an Indiana pediatric dentist is reminding parents to also keep their kids' dental health in check during this time.

Let's be honest: like kids, we've all been there when sitting at home — as we're bored and hungry, we reach for snacks. When kids are in school, their meals are regulated. At home, the temptation to check out the pantry and snack can be hard to turn down — which is especially difficult on their teeth.

"Anytime you have anything other than acid in your mouth, it causes acid production," said Dr. LaQuia Vinson, associate professor of pediatric dentistry with Riley Children's Health.

Vinson said schools have nice, defined meal times, which is better for your teeth; it gives the teeth a break in between all of the eating. When kids snack, they typically do it on their terms.

As tempting and tasty as they may be, Vinson advises kids to avoid those gummy fruit snacks and stick to the real stuff.

"Bananas, apple slices, orange slices...that would be a better option than having a fruit snack," Vinson said.

Vinson recommends carrot sticks, cheese sticks or slices and applesauce as good snack choices. Of course, vegetables, like celery and cucumbers, are encouraged as well.

"Anything that cakes when you chew it is not very good for your teeth because it will tend to stick in your teeth," Vinson said. "So, crackers — not to say that crackers are completely bad — but dedicate them with that meal versus in between meals. Go for the more natural things [for snacks]."

Vinson doesn't outlaw juice but encourages kids pair it with breakfast or lunch and stick to water the rest of the day. She said keeping a water bottle by their computer or tablet where they're working makes it easy.

As you might have guessed, soft drinks are on the list of things for kids to avoid. She said it's the bacteria mixed with the soda that causes cavities.

"If we can eliminate the soda, we are eliminating a source for the bacteria to feed upon," Vinson said.

She also recommends staying away from processed and packaged foods.

When it comes to hygiene, Vinson said kids should brush and floss more often when learning from home. Vinson recommends brushing for two minutes. You can put on a song for younger kids to keep them entertained through the duration of the brushing.