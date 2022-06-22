Men's Health Month: Yearly checkup is crucial to your health

Doctors say while younger men are typically healthier, that hasn't been the case for everyone over the last few years.

INDIANAPOLIS — June is Men's Health Month, and studies show about 45% of men have not had a yearly health checkup.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 13% of men 18 years and older are in fair or poor health, and about 52% of men over 20 years old have high blood pressure.

Doctors say eating fruits, vegetables, and getting up and moving for at least 30 minutes a day about five times a week can help combat high health risk.

"That can pretty much help to reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol," Optum family physician Dr. Marina Behrad said. "Of course, always see their provider and talk about whatever they don't know or if any issue comes up."

When it comes to diabetes, roughly one in 10 people have it, and one in five don't know they are diabetic, which is why doctors say yearly checkups are so important — especially if you're over 50 years old.