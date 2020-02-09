Judge voids West Lafayette's mask mandate penalty

The judge found the mayor can order people to wear masks but not fine them for violating the order.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A judge said the mayor of West Lafayette overstepped his authority when he issued a city-wide mask mandate on his own this summer that carried fines with it.

Mayor John Dennis issued the executive order in July, requiring people to wear a mask or face fines of $100 for a first offense and $250 for additional offenses.

Michael Bryant, who lives in West Lafayette, filed a lawsuit against the Mayor and this week, the judge voided part of the mandate.

In his ruling, the judge said Indiana law doesn’t allow mayors to issue that kind of order unilaterally.

“It is a stretch to suggest that … the Indiana Legislature intended to authorize mayors to take any action they deem ﬁt, at any time during a public health emergency,” said Judge Sean Persin in his opinion filed on Tuesday. “If the court accepted this interpretation, the Mayor would appear to have unlimited authority to unilaterally sanction anything he deems unhealthy without any input.”

Persin went on to suggest that the issue could still be taken up by the city council.

“To be clear, nothing in this order shall prevent the West Lafayette City Council from exercising their authority to address these matters,” he said. “It grants the relief that Mr. Bryant requested and that’s that the mayor’s order is not enforceable by punishment of fines."

“He (Judge Persin) correctly applied the law,” said Arie Lipinski, the attorney who represented Bryant.

This Summer, Governor Eric Holcomb issued a statewide mask mandate that remains in place without any monetary penalties.