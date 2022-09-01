Johnson Memorial Health joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

Physicians from Johnson Memorial Health will be able to tap into Mayo Clinics resources and expertise as they care for patients.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Johnson Memorial Health announced it has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

"We are honored to enter into this collaborative relationship with Mayo Clinic," said David Dunkle, M.D., president and CEO of Johnson Memorial Health. "Our patients will have access to Mayo Clinic’s research, diagnostic and treatment resources through their Johnson Memorial Health provider at no extra cost to them."

Physicians from Johnson Memorial Health will be able to tap into Mayo Clinics resources and expertise as they care for patients.

"We are excited to welcome Johnson Memorial Health to the Mayo Clinic Care Network," said Mark V. Larson, M.D., medical director of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. "With Johnson Memorial Health, we share common values, mission and commitment to consistently improve the delivery of health care to patients."

Through the membership physicians have access to Mayo Clinic clinical solutions and services, including:

AskMayoExpert

AskMayoExpert offers providers a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references.



AskMayoExpert offers providers a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations and medical references. eConsults

eConsults enable physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.



eConsults enable physicians to contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients. eBoards

eBoards are live videoconferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems.

eBoards are live videoconferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and doctors from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems. Health Care Consulting

Health Care Consulting provides access to Mayo's extensive experience, knowledge and subspecialty expertise to attain clinical, operational and business goals.