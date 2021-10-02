Andretti family starts charitable foundation to continue John Andretti's message

The late IndyCar and NASCAR driver became an advocate for colon cancer awareness after his diagnosis with the disease in 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — The legacy of John Andretti will live on through a new foundation to help fight the battle with colon cancer.

Andretti passed away from the disease last January. After receiving his diagnosis, he and his family rallied around the hashtag "#CheckIt4Andretti" to raise awareness of getting a colonoscopy.

His son, Jarett, recently spoke about the effort to launch the charitable foundation, which aims to help people in need afford a colonoscopy, as well as lowering the recommended age to get tested.

Jarett said he still feels the impact of his father's message.

"You see so many people come up to you at the race track, the supermarket, whereever, and they're like, 'Hey, I just went and got my colonoscopy,'" he said. "I think he made such a huge impact there. We never know how many lives he saved, but I know that he saved more than a couple."