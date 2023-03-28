x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Job recruitment event for kidney health care positions

The event will be held at Fresenius Kidney Care, on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Indianapolis.
Credit: mailsonpignata - stock.adobe.com
A healthcare recruiting event is being held in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nursing students from 10 local universities will gather at a recruitment event to promote job opportunities in kidney health care on Tuesday night. 

The event is happening at Fresenius Kidney Care Indianapolis Shadeland Station, a new dialysis center in Indianapolis that aims to bring home dialysis group training to the center so more residents can perform treatment at home. 

Fresenius Kidney Care offers dialysis treatment, resources, recipes, and support for individuals living with chronic kidney disease and ESRD. The event will aim to connect universities and students to promote job opportunities.

Students interested can go to the Fresenius Kidney Care Indianapolis Shadeland Station at 7155 Shadeland Station Way, Suite 130 in Indianapolis. 

The event will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.  

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Bill to ban youth gender transition passes

Before You Leave, Check This Out