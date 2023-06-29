Embryo adoption treatments gives Indiana family new hope

An innovative embryo adoption treatment is offering a path forward for families struggling to conceive.

INDIANA, USA — New numbers from the World Health Organization put into perspective just how many couples struggle to get pregnant. They show a staggering one in six people experience infertility issues worldwide.

But there's a unique path to parenthood growing in popularity: embryo adoption. That's what helped a Hamilton County couple grow their family and welcome a beautiful baby girl.

Drew and Sarah Autajay are marking milestones with Maddie, now seven months old.

"She's really getting ready to crawl. We're expecting her to start teething soon I think," Drew said. "She's just been very busy and interested in everything. We're just trying to document the journey, just so when we look back, we can tell her her story."

Maddie's story is one of joy. But it started with loss.

The path to parenthood didn't come easy for Drew and Sarah. They struggled for years with infertility.

"It's been a long road," Drew shared. "You know, to get news a year and a half after being married that it's most likely you're not going to have children? Your dreams change."

"We weren't getting pregnant," Sarah added. "I was diagnosed with endometriosis and was told that we probably would not get pregnant outside of IVF."

Sarah ended up having four surgeries, an ectopic pregnancy and multiple miscarriages.

"It was devastating. It was really really hard," Sarah said.

"You know, one in six families experience infertility issues and loss of a pregnancy or things like that and our journey was just going to be different," Drew said.

After considering invitro fertilization and traditional adoption, the Autajays learned about an increasingly popular alternative called "embryo adoption": getting pregnant and giving birth by adopting a frozen embryo donated by another couple.

The Autajay's doctor and a friend of theirs who's a priest, both recommended the option for Drew and Sarah.

"He said that yeah, a lot of IVF couples donate their embryos to different organizations and this is the one I know of in Knoxville. And they help families, you know, grow their family," Drew explained. "So we decided we're going to move forward with embryo adoption."

Dr. Jeffrey Keenan is the medical director at the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He's also the physician who performed the embryo transfer for Sarah.

"What a blessing. You couldn't ask for a better job," Dr. Keenan said. "So many of these families have really exhausted all other means of conceiving and we're kind of their last option. So couples come in to you feeling very jaded. Nothing else has worked. 'I guess we'll try this? It probably won't work either?' And then, you know you call them up with the news about the pregnancy and yeah, they can't even believe it!"

Because IVF is so common now, he says there are tens of thousands of "extra" embryos nationwide, frozen in liquid nitrogen.

"It's probably in excess of one-and-a-half million," Dr. Keenan said.

Once IVF couples conceive and complete their own family, they face a decision:

Destroy the remaining embryos

Keep them frozen indefinitely

Give them to scientific research

Donate the embryos for adoption

Dr. Keenan says less than 10% of embryos are donated for adoption.

But the ones that are, often go to people who've faced the exact same struggles as the donor couple.

They are couples like the Autajays.

"We are so grateful for the donor, to the donor couple for giving us this opportunity," Sarah said. "She (Maddie) was very wanted, from both her biological parents and from us."

The process of embryo adoption involves more than just the surgical transfer of a frozen embryo.

Drew and Sarah had to pass a home study to get approved.

"We had our home study. We had to do a lot of training," Drew said. "So the same training adopting couples need to do, we had to do the same to be prepared and once that was all done, the NEDC approved us to look through their database."

Potential parents are given a choice of an open or closed adoption, whether or not they have contact with the donor couple. The Autajays chose a closed adoption.

Then they choose embryos from a database of donors' demographics and characteristics.

"You're given a series of profiles," Sarah said. "Ethnicity, height, some medical history."

"Because my background is Filipino we were given access to different profiles that have embryos of different ethnicities," Drew added.

The Autajays transferred two embryos, one of which was Maddie.

She'd been frozen back in November of 2003.

"So almost 19-and-a-half years after she was fertilized in IVF, we thawed, did the embryo transfer and then Sarah got to have her pregnancy journey," Drew said.

"It was wonderful to be able to feel her kick and move," Sarah said.

"To get the house ready and take pictures every week," Drew added. "And then October 21st last year? She was born! And here we are seven months later and enjoying every minute of it."

The NEDC says 54% of its patients give birth after an embryo transfer.

After the max of three cycles, the birth rate jumps to 90%. Sarah got pregnant within a week of her first transfer.

"Even with the losses that we had, because it was a long hard journey for us, if it weren't the way that it was, we wouldn't have her," Sarah said of the embryo adoption process.

Maddie was one of seven embryos from the same donor couple. So in the future, the Autajays may try again for a biological sibling.

For now, they're grateful for the gift that finally created their family.

"We were chosen to be her parents," Drew said. "That's the way it feels to me. We're really overjoyed that she's in our lives now and she's just changed our world."

The Autajays tell 13News embryo adoption isn't cheap.

Their process, from the home study to the medications, to the mock cycle to the actual surgical transfer cost them about $17,000 dollars.

But they say that is less than traditional adoption or IVF.