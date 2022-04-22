IU School of Medicine reaches out to get students of color involved in medical fields

In 2018, 56% of all active physicians in the United States identified as white, according to the most recent survey from the Association of American Medical Colleges

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Pain treatment disparities in communities of color continue to be a big conversation nationwide.

In 2018, 56% of all active physicians in the United States identified as white, according to the most recent survey from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

Seventeen percent identified as Asian, nearly 6% as Hispanic and only 5% as Black.

Racial bias in medicine is still a problem, because there's under-representation in the field.

A 2016 study published in the National Academy of Science found nearly half of first- and second-year medical students believed that Black people have thicker skin than white people and perceived Black people as experiencing less pain than white people.

A 2019 study published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine found Black patients were 40% less likely to receive medication for acute pain compared to white patients.

The Indiana University School of Medicine is working to close that gap.

Friday, students from Arsenal Tech and Crispus Attucks high schools spent the day with IU School of Medicine students learning about what it takes to go to medical school.

"We wanted to inspire these students so they can make a difference," said IU medical student Emily Coleman.

Crispus Attucks student Rashyiia Clemmons is planning to go into the medical field. The current lack of diversity in medicine makes them want it even more.

"With it not being that much representation and not being many of us, I just feel like it makes it that much more important we have that much representation that we see those people. When we get that message out there, It makes people say, 'That could be me. It could be you,'" said Clemmons.

Many of the students came from communities where they don't always get those kinds of hands-on opportunities.

Jessica Williams teaches at Arsenal Tech and said the trip was life-changing for her students.

"For them to be able to see people like them, and see that they can do it, and get the encouragement and not have to worry about their race and get the opportunities like everyone else is huge for these kids," said Williams.

The event left them feeling empowered.

"Every single day I'm coming to be the best of the best. I wake up every morning working my hardest because this is what I want to do every day," said Clemmons.