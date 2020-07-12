IU Health nurse describes caring for cancer patients during COVID-19

Hospital workers are fatigued and reaching their limits. Not just on the COVID-19 floors but also in other areas of the hospital.

That’s because COVID-19 is affecting more than just the emergency departments.

Meghan McWhirter is a nurse navigator at IU West Hospital. In early March, she was reassigned to work with COVID-19 patients.

“I didn’t know what I was getting myself into when I started. I came home and told my husband that it literally looked like something from a movie,” McWhirter said.

After two months, IU Health switched McWhirter back to her normal role in the Breast Cancer Department.

Even though she isn’t working with COVID-19 patients anymore, she said the pandemic still has an effect on her department and patients.

To start, there are visitor restrictions. McWhirter said for some cancer treatments, family members are not allowed.

In her breast cancer department, they do allow patients to bring someone for the initial visit because they receive so much information.

Another challenge is comforting patients through their cancer journey.

Wearing a lot of PPE has made it difficult for nurses and doctors to create a one-on-one connection with their patients.

“I don’t want to say I am a hugger, but I do like to hug the patients when they find out they have cancer when they come and see us, and I can’t do that,” she said.

Hospitals and workers are feeling the strain. With 10 months of long hours and emotional cases, many are exhausted.

“I mean I am a pretty strong person, so I think I am handling it okay but there are some days when you kind of break down in tears,” she said.