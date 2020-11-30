IU Health creates campaign to show off face masks

After witnessing the illnesses and deaths firsthand, health care workers are convinced your face mask will help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

INDIANAPOLIS — You're invited to be part of a statewide campaign put on by health care leaders who are fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign includes photos being at the center of a huge social media effort allowing participants to show off their face masks.

"We are encouraging Hoosiers across the state to wear their face coverings to protect their loved ones, community members and themselves," said Kristen Kelley. She is the Director of Infection Prevention at IU Health.

Kelley and her coworkers want people young and old to join them by posting a face mask photo using hashtag #STOPTHESPREAD or #WEARBECAUSEYOUCARE.

"We're all a little COVID weary," Kelley said. "But these days right now are the most important so we need to really need to make sure we are wearing our mask because COVID is really spreading far and wide."

Nurses use medically approved masks like the standard N-95. But outside of the health facilities that require certain brands or manufactured mask, the campaign can be a great way to have fun with the social distancing requirement.

Kelley hopes people will want to be part of their Facebook campaign by showing off their masks in different styles and colors. IU Health officials are also encouraging people to invite others to get involved.

"Pick the style that works for you," Kelley said. "This can be some fun and play. Influence your family and friends around you."

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has already claimed the lives of hundreds of Hoosiers.

