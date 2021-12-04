IU Health awards over $3 million to groups across the state

The grants aim to address community issues heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health has awarded $3.48 million to local organizations across the state working to address early learning needs and other community issues heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants are from the $100 million Community Impact Investment Fund, which was established in 2018 to address social and environmental determinants of health in Indiana communities. The fund is administered by the IU Health Foundation.

Another grant of of $765,000, was made in June 2020 to more than two dozen organizations around the state that helped Hoosiers cope with social and economic hardships of the pandemic.

This round of grants focuses on early learning and child care support, and also supports affordable housing, workforce development and programs combatting food insecurity.

The grants respond to requests submitted by community organizations.