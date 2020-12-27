Iowa teen receives ultimate Christmas gift: a new heart

Brooklyn Soroka of Norwalk, Iowa was diagnosed with a rare combination of serious heart conditions in Jr. High. On Christmas Eve, she received a life-giving gift.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa family says they received the ultimate gift this Christmas: a new heart for 18-year-old Brooklyn Soroka. The Norwalk, Iowa native was at work the day before Christmas Eve when she received the phone call.

At midnight Christmas Eve, her transplant was completed successfully.

"She’s been doing miraculous," said Brooklyn's mother, Dana Soroka, from her bedside in the intensive care unit of University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

"I just can’t imagine what they must have been feeling, but I was certainly very excited for her," said Brooklyn's cardiologist Dr. Rubia Khan. "She is impressing us hour by hour."

"As soon as she woke up she was able to write down on a board, ask if she got her new heart," Dana Soroka said. "We said yes, got a thumbs up, and then I think the second question is where’s my phone?"

In almost every way a typical teenager, Brooklyn loved dance and tumbling when she was younger. But she had to put those activities on hold due to her heart conditions, including restrictive cardiomyopathy -- her heart did not relax between beats.

"So it contracts, but it doesn’t relax. So her heart muscle is very stiff and hard. And due to that, that puts her at high risk of sudden cardiac arrest," Dana Soroka said.

Brooklyn briefly spoke with news eight from her recovery room, just a day after the life-giving operation. She said she was grateful, that this would be a memorable Christmas, and that she was tired.