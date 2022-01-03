F3 workout groups making a big difference for men around Indianapolis

There are currently eight locations that provide F3 workouts around the Indianapolis area with more than 200 people showing up each week.

INDIANAPOLIS — F3 is a fitness group for men that started in North Carolina in 2011. Today it's in 42 states with international workouts taking place in Europe, Africa, Australia and Asia, according to its website.

It came to the Indianapolis area five years ago.

"We've got all walks of life from policemen to ministers to tradesmen and everything in between," said Mike Mercik with F3 Indianapolis.

They work out outdoors every morning, no matter what.

"Rain, snow, sleet or shine," Mercik said.

Its core values are fitness, fellowship and faith, and no man is turned away.

"There's no specific religion. There's no ties to any church or denomination," Mercik said. "It's just about men being together, working out and drawing leadership from each other."

Every participant gets a chance to be head of the pack.

"We're peer-led. There's no professionals," Mercik said. "It's just guys that are out here, working and wanting to draw community with each other."

F3 prides itself on being a community that's proven to change lives.

"A year and a half ago with the pandemic, I was working from home," Mercik said. "It was something that really got me out and physical and connected with guys that really drove me to be bigger than myself. In the year and a half, I've dropped 50 pounds and am in the best shape of my adult life."

Nobody who shows up does it alone.

"Our credo is leave no man behind, but don't leave them where you found them," Mercik said.

The workouts differ each day, but one thing stays the same.

"We end with the circle of trust," Mercik said. "It's just asking guys how they're doing, trying to draw that community relationship."

