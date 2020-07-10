Instagram takes new approach to stopping cyberbullying

Instagram is using artificial intelligence to identify bullying or harassment.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a third of American teens say they've been cyberbullied at least once in their lifetime.

With all the different social media sites available to teenagers, there are more ways than ever.

That's why Instagram is trying something new to cut back on bullying. The social media site uses artificial intelligence to identify bullying or harassment.

It then hides the comments, similar to how it gets rid of reported posts.

Users who continuously post offensive comments could be at risk of losing their accounts altogether.