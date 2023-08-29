Tips from an Indy pediatrician ahead of the upcoming flu season

In addition to annual back-to-school vaccines, Dr. Eric Yancy recommends everyone, over six months of age, get an annual flu shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — With students back in classes for the new school year, many children have those required, back-to-school vaccines knocked out.

That's why local pediatricians are looking ahead to the upcoming flu season.

This year, Dr. Eric Yancy, medical director of Managed Health Services, says families need to be mindful of three viruses: coronavirus, respiratory syncytial virus (also known as RSV) and the flu.

In preparation for the triple threat, Yancy said there are steps Hoosiers can take today to help protect their children.

"In medicine, we are constantly weighing the potential benefit against the potential risk," Yancy said. "In the situation of vaccines and the flu, the benefits far, far outweigh any risks. It's not even close. So therefore, we strongly recommend children be fully vaccinated."

First, when it comes to back-to-school vaccinations, Yancy said there are several shots required for students, including chicken pox, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.

Yancy said even though vaccinations have eradicated major infections like smallpox, vaccination rates among children are down for the third straight year.

Yancy said that may be caused by misinformation and hesitancy among the U.S. population.

"Make sure you talk to your medical provider about the information that you find," Yancy said. "Back in the early '50s, it was not as much resistance because you could see the ramifications of some of these horrible viruses. With some of these respiratory illnesses, we don't see it as much."

In addition to those annual back-to-school vaccines, Yancy recommends everyone, over six months of age, get an annual flu shot.

Nasal sprays are also available for Hoosiers older than 2 years old.

Yancy said last year's flu season was significant, along with COVID-19 and RSV.

Even though Yancy said it's too early to tell what this year will bring, children should be immunized against those viruses.

"COVID-19 is still out there," Yancy said. "It has gone from what we call an epidemic or pandemic, to now it's going to be endemic. It's just going to be there. Much like the influenza viruses, it's probably going to be a yearly thing that we have to protect against."

Just like annual flu shots, Yancy said all children older than 6 months should get a coronavirus vaccine.

When it comes to booster shots, Yancy recommends talking to your child's health care provider for the best timing.

Additionally, Yancy said it is extra important for Hoosiers to get immunizations if they are around babies who are not eligible for vaccines.

"Their only protection is for those around them to be vaccinated, as well as pregnant women," Yancy said. "The vaccination of pregnant women decreases the chances of transmission of that virus to the infant that cannot yet be vaccinated."

In the fight against RSV, Yancy said a new monoclonal antibody treatment is expected to be released in the coming months.

It is designed to block the effects of RSV, a deadly virus with very little treatment.

"That is brand new on the horizon," Yancy said. "I am looking forward to that one because it's extremely frustrating trying to treat an infant with RSV because there is really no specific treatment for it."

When it comes to getting children to roll up their sleeve for a shot, Yancy said honesty is the best policy.

"I always tell them the truth," Yancy said. "I had a little one ask me the other day, 'Is this shot going to hurt?' I said, 'Yes, okay, it's going to hurt just for a little bit, but nowhere near as much as the pain that would be if you caught this disease. If you tell them the truth, they are usually pretty much OK with it because it's over very quickly. A little tiny prick through the skin, and then they are done."

Plus, Yancy said parents can knock out the annual vaccines on one day.

"Flu shots, COVID shots, things like that can be given with the regular scheduled vaccines," Yancy said. "Save the trip, plan an ice cream tour after the vaccines, and we can get them all done in one time."

With 44 years of experience behind him, Yancy said it's the children who keep him coming back.