Indianapolis man traveling 50 miles by wheelchair to support new Elwood youth center

Richard Propes is hoping to raise $10,000 for the new youth center in Elwood.

INDIANAPOLIS — Richard Propes has dedicated more than 30 years of his life to combatting domestic violence and violence against children. He founded the Tenderness Tour in 1989 and has since traveled over 6,000 miles in a wheelchair across the state to raise money for organizations preventing domestic violence. He is a double amputee.

"One of the great things about being in a wheelchair is I do think that it disarms people," Propes said. "I think some of the natural cynicism we can get in our society, I don't get that most of the time. I get curiosity. I get people who want to tell me about their loved one in a wheelchair, I get people who ask questions, and of course, yes, people who want to know about the cause."

This Thursday, Propes will embark on a 50-mile tour from Broad Ripple to Elwood to support the brand new Catalyst Youth Center.

"I am getting older, I'm in my 50s now and I started this when I was in my 20s," Propes said. I have spina bifida, so I've massively outlived my life expectancy already. And I think that there's a certain degree of people thinking, 'you know, if he can do that, then I can do something else, or I can give or I can show up or I can volunteer.'"

It'll be his first tour since 2019, when he did more than 600 trips around Monument Circle. He did one lap representing each child that had died as a result of violence in Indiana in the 30 years of the Tenderness Tour.

Shortly after that event, Propes experienced an upper-leg amputation on his left leg.

"This is a good confidence builder for me. I love touring, I honestly do," Propes said. "I tell people there's no better way to meet Hoosiers than 2 to 3 miles an hour, and that's about what I travel."