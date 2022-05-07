Indianapolis getting more help to provide produce to families in need

The city is receiving $613,000 from Partnership for a Healthy America to expand access to affordable, fresh produce.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is getting more help to provide healthy and nutritious foods to low-income families.

The city is receiving $613,000 from Partnership for a Healthy America to expand access to affordable, fresh produce. The group's Good for All program launched in Indianapolis last year, providing more than 1,000 low-income households with 800,000 servings of fruits and vegetables over 12 weeks.

They also work with 15 community organizations to help Hoosiers build healthy habits.

"That's why we'll be providing 1,000 families with five additional week-of free produce boxes followed by 12 weeks of produce discounts working hand-in-hand with Safeway Foods," said Paula Reichel, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Partnership for a Healthy America.

“Because of programs like this one, more students will catch a healthy breakfast before they catch the bus, more parents will break for a nutritious lunch before finishing out the workday, and more families will gather around a nourishing meal at dinnertime,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.