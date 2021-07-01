Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Hoosiers 80 and above can register for vaccine

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Jan. 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana expands virus shots to those 80 and older

Coronavirus vaccinations will start becoming available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday as state health officials start expanding access to those shots.

The next vaccination steps announced Wednesday come after vaccinations of Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers last month.

State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.

Appointments for those 80 and older will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state’s 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 21.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 361,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 87.2 million confirmed cases with more than 1.88 million deaths and 48.8 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

New York’s governor is threatening to fine hospitals that don’t use their allotment of COVID-19 vaccine fast enough. His counterpart in South Carolina says hospitals and health care workers have until Jan. 15 to get a shot or move to the back of the line.