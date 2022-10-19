x
Health

IU School of Medicine breaks ground on $230M Indianapolis building

The school said the project is the largest they've planned and the first new addition in Indianapolis going back to 1959.
Credit: IU School of Medicine
An artist's rendering of the new building at the IU School of Medicine in downtown Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction is now underway for a new Indiana University School of Medicine in downtown Indianapolis.

Crews broke ground on the $230 million project Wednesday afternoon.

The new building, which will rise 11 stories and cover more than 326,000 square feet, will be located just west of Senate Avenue and south of the IU Neurosciences Research Center on 16th Street. 

The school said the project is the largest they've planned and the first new addition in Indianapolis going back to 1959.

