Lab dedicated to testing monkeypox samples opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health opened a bio-secure lab that will be the primary testing site for suspected monkeypox samples in Indiana.

IU Health said scientists and technicians created the testing space at IU Health Pathology Laboratory in downtown Indianapolis in less than two months.

The enhanced biosafety lab enables scientists to safely deactivate the virus in incoming samples and test them for the presence of the monkeypox virus. Current test capacity is 500 samples a day and can grow with demand.

“Our ability to develop this test is testament to the expertise of Dr. Ryan Relich, our virologist and molecular pathology medical director, and his team. To launch our test locally means patients throughout Indiana do not have to wait an extended time for their important test results,” said Vice President of the IU Health Laboratory System Clark Day.

IU Health said turn-around time for results is 24-48 hours.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The symptoms tend to overlap with those of most viruses. Fevers, headaches, chills, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes are all symptoms of monkeypox. The true indicator that distinctly separates it from the rest is a pimple-like rash that appears on the face and other parts of the body, according to the CDC.

"The symptoms of monkeypox are very much like the symptoms of a cold initially," said Dr. Payal Kohli, assistant clinical professor at the University of Colorado. "So if you've got fevers, exhaustion, chills, a rash with or without swollen lymph nodes, you have to have a pretty high concern that it could potentially be monkeypox."

Monkeypox vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a vaccine that would prevent monkeypox and smallpox in 2019. The Jynneos vaccine is administered in two doses and is recommended for individuals 18 and older that are at high risk for monkeypox. The CDC has a list of current eligibility for the vaccine:

1. Known contacts who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments

2. Presumed contacts who may meet the following criteria: