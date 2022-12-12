Indiana reports 1st pediatric flu death; health officials urge vaccinations

More than 24 people have died from influenza in Indiana so far this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the state's first pediatric flu death. It comes as more than 24 people have died from influenza in Indiana this season.

Health and hospital officials are urging people to get vaccinated against influenza.

“With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and those around you from this highly contagious respiratory infection," said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG.

Box said this year's vaccine is a good match for the current strains and is the best protection to try and prevent serious symptoms.

The health department also noted that hospitals have significant case loads right now from RSV, COVID-19 and the flu.

“Hospitalizations are currently trending above last year’s levels, and at this pace, Indiana could meet or exceed the record levels of inpatient capacity we saw during the peak of COVID-19,” said Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

Fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

Headache

Fatigue

Cough

Muscle aches

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Some ways to help prevent the spread of the flu include:

Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Cover: Cover your cough, and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue.

Cover your cough, and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue. Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.