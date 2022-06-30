Indiana reports first human case of West Nile virus for 2022

The state health department said the case was found in Lake County.

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health reported the state's first human West Nile virus case of 2022. The case was detected in Lake County. West Nile virus has also been detected in a sample of mosquitoes collected from Steuben County.

"All Hoosiers should take precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites at their 4th of July celebrations and for the rest of the summer," said State Public Health Veterinarian Jennifer Brown, D.V.M., M.P.H. "We are at risk for mosquito-borne disease through the first hard freeze."

The Indiana Department of Health expects to continue to see additional West Nile virus activity as the mosquito season progresses.

The Heath Department said even a container as small as a bottle cap can become a mosquito breeding site, so people should take the following steps:

Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold stagnant water;

Repair failed septic systems;

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;

Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;

Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically;

Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.

Frequently replace the water in pet bowls; and

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

Health officials said most people who are infected with West Nile virus will not develop symptoms, but those who do may experience a mild form of the illness, which can include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash.

Some people will develop a more severe form of the disease affecting the nervous system, including inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis, or even death.

People older than 60 and those with underlying health conditions are at higher risk of developing severe disease.

Click here to see the latest results of the state's mosquito surveillance.