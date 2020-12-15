Indiana nurses rush to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

For thousands of frontline healthcare workers, a shot of hope is now here in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — As hospitals continue to fill up with COVID patients, doctors and nurses are suffering, too.

Many, if not infected or quarantined themselves, are worn out and weary.

"This work is physically and emotionally exhausting and you can see it in their eyes," said Lee Ann Blue, Chief Nursing Officer & Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services at Eskenazi Hospital.

But for thousands of frontline healthcare workers, a shot of hope is now here in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I just took the first available appointment," said Allison Shelley, a registered nurse from East Central Indiana.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that by the end of the week, more than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected have received a total of 55,575 vaccine doses. According to the Associated Press, it's part of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

Shelley said, for her, the vaccine will hopefully mean a return to relative normalcy.

"I think just to be able to go back to the things that we enjoy doing that we probably took for granted before the pandemic. Going to play baseball, seeing our friends and celebrating holidays," Shelley said.

Shelley said she hopes healthcare workers like her can serve as an example to others.

"Ideally, if those of us that are getting it first can speak personally to the fact that it's safe and it's ok and we're making a difference, then hopefully people will get it when its their chance to get it," Shelley said.

Gail Hocutt has been a registered nurse at IU Health Riley Hospital for Children for more than 30 years.

She signed up to get her vaccine next week.