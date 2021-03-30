Newly eligible Hoosiers encouraged to get vaccine as Michigan hospitalizations surge

According to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, hospitalizations in Michigan increased by 633% for unvaccinated adults ages 30 to 39 between March 1-23.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Hospital Association is citing Michigan's recent spike in hospitalizations as a way to encourage the newly eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hoosiers 16 years old and older will be eligible to sign up to be vaccinated starting Wednesday, March 31.

According to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, hospitalizations in Michigan increased by 633% for unvaccinated adults ages 30 to 39 between March 1-23.

MHA also reported hospitalization rates declined for older adults who have been vaccinated, which they said proves the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to IHA, several hospitals in Indiana counties that border other states have reported increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations as high as 65% over the last week.

“Indiana is well positioned to get ahead of a possible surge, thanks to the leadership of Gov. Holcomb, Dr. Box, and the entire administration for so effectively leading the state’s vaccine rollout,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We must remain vigilant and mindful of the potential for a new wave to emerge as we’re seeing from our neighbors to the north.”

Tabor also said Hoosiers should continue practicing COVID-19 safety measures to prevent the risk of severe disease or hospitalization.

To date, more than 2.69 million doses have been administered in Indiana, and more than 1 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

Follow these steps to register online:

Go to vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov.

Select which group you belong to in order to qualify for the vaccine.

If you are registering by age, you must enter your date of birth for confirmation.

Enter your zip code, and click "Search."

Select a vaccine clinic available in your area.

Select the blue link that says "Schedule an Appointment" for your desired location.

Find a date with availability, and click "Select This Time."

Fill out the patient's information (name, date of birth, sex, contact information), and click "Submit Patient Information."