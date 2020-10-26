Indiana gets 10-year extension of Healthy Indiana Plan

The plan is an alternative to Medicaid expansion and covers more than 572,000 low-income adult Hoosiers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana received approval to continue the Healthy Indiana Plan for 10 more years. The plan is an alternative to Medicaid expansion and covers more than 572,000 low-income adult Hoosiers.

“Today’s extension empowers more than half a million Hoosiers to continue receiving quality health care coverage from our innovative HIP program,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “As a national model for a state-led, consumer-driven approach, HIP helps Hoosiers experience improved health outcomes and better lives.”

The approval from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services grants five-year extensions of some of the newer components of Indiana’s HIP program that have provided treatment for substance use disorder and serious mental illness for 88,000 Hoosiers across all Medicaid programs.

HIP Maternity provides full health coverage services – including prenatal services, dental, behavior health, and substance use disorder treatment – at no cost to the member for the duration of her pregnancy and 60 days postpartum.