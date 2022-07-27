Indiana doctors warn demand is high for back-to-school vaccines

State and local health leaders have set up clinics to make sure children are caught up on their shots before they return to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A new school year is just days away and if your children haven't gotten their required shots yet, it's time to get on it.

Doctors say demand is high and appointments are getting increasingly hard to find.

"There are a lot of families that I hear especially out around town, friends, family, who are realizing that school is coming up and, holy cow, their kids are behind and now they're trying to figure out where to get that done," said Dr. Sarah Bosslet, director of primary care at Riley Children's Health.

Health leaders have launched a campaign called "Start Smart!" to make it easier for students to get those immunizations.

With dozens of immunization clinics across central Indiana, this campaign offers routine vaccinations for babies, children and teens.

There is a digital interactive map that shows when and where each clinic will be held, along with how families can schedule an appointment.

At some locations, walk-up appointments are also accepted.

Marion County is offering 20 clinics this summer, in addition to vaccinations at primary care offices and the Marion County Health Department.

If you live in Hamilton County, the Fishers Health Department is hosting a series of clinics at HSE schools. The next clinics are scheduled for Wednesday, July 27. One is from 8 a.m. until noon at Hamilton Southeastern High School, with another scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate & Junior High School.