Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Gov. Holcomb tests negative; US deaths highest since May

Saturday's latest Indiana updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

US daily COVID-19 deaths reach highest level since May

The surging coronavirus is taking an increasingly dire toll across the U.S. just as a vaccine appears close at hand, with the country now averaging over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths per day — the highest level since spring in and around New York City.

The overall U.S. death toll has reached about 254,000, by far the most in the world. Confirmed infections have eclipsed more than 11.8 million, after the biggest one-day gain on record Thursday — almost 188,000. And the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 hit another all-time high at more than 80,000.

With health experts deeply afraid Thanksgiving travel and holiday gatherings next week will fuel the spread of the virus, many states and cities are imposing near-lockdowns or other restrictions. California ordered a 10 p.m.-to 5-a.m. curfew starting Saturday, covering 94% of the state’s 40 million residents.

Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure

Indiana’s governor and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19 after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus earlier this week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said Friday that he and first lady Janet Holcomb have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms but will continue a two-week quarantine until Dec. 1.

The Holcombs underwent tests after beginning their quarantine on Tuesday. Holcomb also tested negative for COVID-19 last month after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 11.91 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 254.4 deaths and 4.45 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 57.6 million confirmed cases with more than 1.37 million deaths and 36.9 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Indiana sees more COVID-19 patients in ICUs than ever before

State health officials say more COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana’s intensive care units on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic. The Indiana State Department of Health said in its daily statistics update Friday that Indiana hospitals were treating 3,077 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday.

That's a 277% increase since late September, when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all business and crowd size restrictions. And now more of Indiana’s ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients than at any other point in the pandemic.