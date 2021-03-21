Indiana coronavirus updates: Hoosiers older than 40 eligible for vaccine starting Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, March 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoosiers older than 40 eligible for vaccine starting Monday

Indiana authorities are adding residents between the ages of 40 and 44 to those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Indiana had previously limited vaccines to those 45 and older.

Appointments for those between the ages of 40 and 44 will become available starting Monday. Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211.

The state also made healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers eligible.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 450 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 29.78 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 541,900 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 122.8 million confirmed cases with more than 2.71 million deaths and 69.55 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

COVID-19 knocks team out of NCAA Tournament

The pandemic that forced cancellation of last year's NCAA Tournament returned with a vengeance. Virginia Commonwealth was informed multiple players had tested positive for COVID-19 during their pregame meal Saturday, forcing the Rams to miss their scheduled game against Oregon and go straight into quarantine.

“It just stinks,” said VCU coach Mike Rhoades.