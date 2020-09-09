Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccine trial on hold; Stimulus letter coming to 9 million Americans who haven't gotten paid

Coronavirus updates from Wednesday, Sept. 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold after 'potentially unexplained illness'

Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates if a report of a patient with a serious side effect is linked to the shot.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said its “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.”

AstraZeneca didn't reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it “a potentially unexplained illness.” The news site STAT first reported the pause in testing, saying the possible side effect occurred in the United Kingdom.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson confirmed the pause in vaccinations covers studies in the U.S. and other countries. Late last month, AstraZeneca began recruiting 30,000 people in the U.S. for its largest study of the vaccine. It also is testing the vaccine, developed by Oxford University, in thousands of people in Britain, and in smaller studies in Brazil and South Africa.

Two other vaccines are in huge, final-stage tests in the United States, one made by Moderna Inc. and the other by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech. Those two vaccines work differently than AstraZeneca's, and the studies already have recruited about two-thirds of the needed volunteers.

Temporary holds of large medical studies aren't unusual, and investigating any serious or unexpected reaction is a mandatory part of safety testing. AstraZeneca pointed out that it's possible the problem could be a coincidence; illnesses of all sorts could arise in studies of thousands of people.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.32 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 189,000 deaths and 2.35 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 27.58 million confirmed cases with more than 897,000 deaths and 18.53 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Stimulus letter coming to 9 million Americans who haven't gotten paid

Nine million Americans who have not filed an income tax return in the last two years will be getting a letter from the Internal Revenue Service soon. It tells them they may still be eligible for the COVID-19 stimulus check most Americans received earlier this year. The IRS also wants people to know that it is not a scam if they get this letter.

The IRS says the letter will urge these people to register at IRS.gov by Oct. 15 for the payment. Americans who made $75,000 or less can receive up to $1,200. Couples who made $150,000 or less can receive $2,400. Each American with a dependent under the age of 17 can get an additional $500.

According to the IRS, those who typically don't have tax returns on file for 2018 or 2019 have meager incomes and therefore are not required to file a return. But they are still eligible for the Economic Impact Payment.

For people who receive this letter and are concerned about fraud, the IRS says it will be mailed out starting Sept. 24 and delivered from an IRS address. It is called an IRS Notice 1444-A and is written in both English and Spanish. It will have information on who is eligible and how to claim the stimulus payment through IRS.gov. The agency has posted a copy of the letter on IRS.gov so recipients can compare them.