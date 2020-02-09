Indiana coronavirus updates: ISDH expected to release color-coded county positivity map this week

Coronavirus updates from Wednesday, Sept. 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

ISDH expected to release color-coded county positivity map this week

The Indiana State Department of Health is expected to release its color-coded county positivity map live on the dashboard sometime this week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will likely provide an update on the new system in today's weekly press conference, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The new system is designed to help local and school officials understand and respond to the level of community spread in their county.

The state looks at three factors when assessing the COVID-19 risk in a county: Number of new cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity for those tested and the change in positivity from the previous week.

Counties will receive a score of 0-3 on each of those three factors, and the average will establish the score for the county.

0 to 0.9 - Blue

1 to 1.9 - Yellow

2 to 2.5 - Orange

2.5 or higher - Red

If the county is blue:

Schools can operate all grades in person while limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.

Extra-curricular activities to follow local and state guidelines, including distancing and masks, and limit spectators.

Outreach to encourage public to continue with precautions.

If the county is yellow:

Schools can continue all grades in person but increase vigilance in distancing, hand hygiene and masks.

No assemblies or activities if social distancing is not feasible.

Postpone or cancel extra-curricular activities as warranted, consider allowing only parents or close family to attend athletic and other events.

Work with local health depart to determine if increased precautions and public outreach should begin to halt the spread.

If the county is orange:

Grade schools continue in-person; strong recommendation for hybrid learning more middle and high school students.

Strong recommendation to limit extracurricular activities and have competitors and participants only, with no in-person attendees.

Discussions with parents about limiting social events outside of school.

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.

If the county is red:

Grade schools remain in-person or consider hybrid learning; middle and high schools consider virtual learning.

No assemblies or large group activities.

Extracurricular activities canceled.

Discourage social events.

County education leaders work with local health department to consider implementing aggressive prevention efforts in schools and communities.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.07 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 184,000 deaths and 2.2 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 25.76 million confirmed cases with more than 857,000 deaths and 17.07 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Notre Dame begins gradual resumption of in-person classes Wednesday

Undergraduate students at the University of Notre Dame will gradually begin in-person classes Wednesday, Sept. 2 after two weeks of virtual learning.

In-person classes were suspended Aug. 18 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on campus.

The university reports the number of new cases has decreased substantially and, while the positivity rate of 10.8 percent is high, it, too, is on the decline, and from Aug. 20 through 25 was 6.3 percent. In addition, more than 1,200 surveillance tests on members of the campus community have been conducted with a less than 1 percent positivity rate.

“With these encouraging numbers, we believe we can plan to return to in-person classes and gradually open up the campus,” Rev. John I. Jenkins said in a press release.