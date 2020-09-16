Indiana coronavirus updates: Mayor Hogsett to share details on 3rd funding package; IPS to begin in-person learning in October

Coronavirus updates from Wednesday, Sept. 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Hogsett to share details on third funding package for the City of Indianapolis

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to discuss details of a third CARES Act funding package.

Hogsett will appear virtually before the City-County Council Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

To date, the City has appropriated over $92 million in CARES Act funding, including $20 million for contact tracing and expanded community testing, nearly $25 million for rental assistance, millions more for small business and non-profit loans and grants, hundreds of thousands of free cloth face coverings for Indianapolis residents, food delivery and distribution programs and resources for those experiencing homelessness.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 195,000 deaths and 2.49 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 29.58 million confirmed cases with more than 935,000 deaths and 20.08 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

IPS to begin in-person learning in October

Indiana's largest school system is bringing tens of thousands of children back to their classrooms.

No one factor convinced IPS administrators to reopen schools, but the slowing spread of COVID-19 in which the county's positivity rate has declined to 5 percent, was a major consideration, according to Superintendent Aleesia Johnson.

"It is not risk-free, but I do believe it is inherently more safe now because of our community spread had decreased," she said.

Here is the schedule for students returning to in-person classes: