Indiana coronavirus updates: Fishers' new public health order begins; Washington Township schools begin virtual learning

Coronavirus updates from Wednesday, Nov. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Fishers' new public health order begins Wednesday

Fishers' new public health order in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The following changes are being implemented:

Social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people inside and 25 people outside.

Businesses must post signs, telling visitors to wear masks while inside.

Masks shall be worn at all times while indoors at restaurants except when eating or drinking.

All patrons or group parties must be at least 6 feet away from people at other tables in restaurants. Party size must be limited to eight people or fewer at each table. Table service is required for indoor dining or drink service.

No bar-top seating is permitted at restaurants. Tables within a bar area may be open for table service, but customers must remain seated and congregation is not permitted.

All self-service beverage or food stations offering food items not pre-packaged shall be closed.

No more than two people may wait in the lobby at restaurants for a table unless social distancing can be accommodated.

Attendance at extra-curricular co-curricular activities are limited to parents, support staff, and players/participants only.

Special events — such as conferences, conventions, sport or racing competitions, extracurricular school events, concerts, shows, fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades, graduation ceremonies, community holiday celebrations, fundraisers, or other entertainment events — must have approval to host more than 25 people.

Additionally, the Fishers Health Department signed an extension to the Fishers mask mandate for 30 days.

The public health order will end Thursday, Dec. 10.

Last week, Fishers moved its COVID-19 community risk level to red, which is considered the severe risk category.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 11.35 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 248,000 deaths and 4.29 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 55.64 million confirmed cases with more than 1.33 million deaths and 35.79 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Washington Township schools move to e-learning Wednesday

The MSD of Washington Township is moving to virtual instruction only for all schools and students Pre-K through 12th grade beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.

This comes after Mayor Joe Hogsett announced all Marion County schools must return to e-learning by Nov. 30.

Muncie middle school closes until Nov. 30

A Muncie middle school will be closed through Thanksgiving as several staff members quarantine due to a case of coronavirus.

A staff member at Southside Middle School received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday night. After conducting contact tracing, school officials determined the entire front office staff at the school, as well as administrators, had been in close contact with the individual and needed to quarantine for 14 days.

The school is expected to be closed until Monday, Nov. 30 with all after-school activities canceled until it reopens.

Students at the middle school will move to e-learning for the rest of this week and next week leading up to Thanksgiving.

No other Muncie schools were affected by the positive case, school officials said.

Michigan's 3-week emergency order begins Wednesday

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' (MDHHS) new COVID-19 restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The new emergency order enacts a three-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities in an effort to curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates.

Under this order, indoor residential gatherings are limited to two households at any one time. However, MDHHS strongly urges families to pick a single other household to interact with over the next three weeks, consistent with new guidance released by the department.

Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery only. Gyms will remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place.

Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes will be closed.

Professional and college sports may continue without spectators; however, all other organized sports must stop. Under the order, colleges and high schools are ordered to proceed with remote learning only, ending in-person classes.

The order is not a blanket stay-home action like in the spring. The order leaves open any work that cannot be performed from home, including manufacturing, construction and health occupations. Outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining and parks remain open.

Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed, such as retail shopping; public transit; restaurant takeout; personal-care services such as haircuts, by appointment; and individualized exercise at a gym, with extra spacing between machines.