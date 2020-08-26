Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County voting plan to be revealed Wednesday morning

Coronavirus updates from Wednesday, Aug. 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County voting plan to be revealed Wednesday morning

The Marion County Election Board is releasing the 2020 vote center plan for the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

Once approved and circulated, the plan will outline the number of voting locations, satellite locations, early voting hours of operation and important dates Marion County voters should be aware of.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.77 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 178,000 deaths and 2.05 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 23.9 million confirmed cases with more than 819,000 deaths and 15.58 million recoveries.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

VERIFY: What to know about convalescent plasma treatments

Convalescent plasma treatments became the latest potential COVID-19 treatment the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorization (EUA) for this week.

This isn’t the first potential treatment the FDA has given such an authorization for in the quest to fight COVID-19. So what’s different about this one? The VERIFY team dug in.

WHAT WE FOUND

The FDA issued a letter of authorization for convalescent plasma treatments on Aug. 23. Doing so allows doctors to administer the treatment to hospitalized patients with their consent even if they’re not participating in the clinical trial.

The letter explains that these treatments take plasma from someone with SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and gives them to a hospitalized patient. Put another way, someone who recovered from COVID-19 donates blood that is given to someone currently suffering from it.

It has been authorized because “based on the totality of scientific evidence available to FDA, it is reasonable to believe that COVID-19 convalescent plasma may be effective in treating COVID-19, and that, when used under the conditions described in this authorization, the known and potential benefits of COVID-19 convalescent plasma when used to treat COVID19 outweigh the known and potential risks of such products.” The FDA adds, “there is no adequate, approved, and available alternative” to the plasma treatments.

So the FDA is approving it because it shows promise in potentially treating hospitalized patients and even noted in its guidance regarding the plasma treatments that such treatments were also studied for use in similar outbreaks. The FDA’s decision memorandum clarifies that evidence suggests that the administration of the plasma treatment showed better results “in the early course of the disease,” which is before intubation.

None of that means that the safety of this treatment is a done deal, however. That’s why it has been given emergency use authorization rather than full approval. In its letter authorizing its use, the FDA said, “Adequate and well-controlled randomized trials remain necessary for a definitive demonstration of COVID-19 convalescent plasma efficacy and to determine the optimal product attributes and appropriate patient populations for its use.”