Indiana coronavirus updates: Greenwood movie theater opening Aug. 25; 506 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Coronavirus updates from Wednesday, Aug. 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemark Greenwood opening Aug. 25

Cinemark's Greenwood Corner location will reopen to the public Aug. 25. The theaters will reopen in time for anticipated releases like "Unhinged," "The New Mutants and The Personal History of David Copperfield" and "Tenet."

Cinemark is also rolling out a special offer for guests to watch "Comeback Classic" films with tickets for just $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors. In another offer, guests can book private auditoriums for $99 for up to 20 guests. Some tickets are already on sale at cinemark.com.

The company is taking additional steps for health and safety for its reopening. Some of the changes include staggered showing times, required face masks and daily disinfection of auditoriums. To see all the details of "the Cinemark Standard," click here.

ISDH gives updated numbers on coronavirus in the state

Indiana State Department of Health reported on Wednesday that there are 506 new cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 82,000 cases.

There were also 14 more deaths reported. Nearly 3,000 people have died from the virus.

The positivity rate in Indiana has been around 7.7 percent in the last week and 8.8 percent since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor Hogsett to announce funding initiatives from Downtown Recovery Committee

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is set to announce funding for the City of Indianapolis for initiatives developed by the Downtown Recovery Committee.

Hogsett will be joined by Downtown Indy, Inc. President Sherry Seiwert to reveal the first announced component of a comprehensive plan to address the immediate economic, public health and public safety challenges facing the downtown core.

The press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Convention Center.

University of Notre Dame begins 2 weeks of virtual classes Wednesday

University of Notre Dame's president announced Tuesday that in-person classes are suspended, effective Wednesday. The university will move to remote instruction for the next two weeks because positive rates for the coronavirus continue to climb on campus.

Since Aug. 3, the university has tested more than 900 students. On Friday, there were 49 confirmed cases, but that tripled to 147 by Monday.

University of Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins announced today that in-person classes are suspended, effective Wednesday, replaced by remote instruction only for the next two weeks because positive rates for the coronavirus continue to climb: https://t.co/gKsvmjCqD6 — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) August 18, 2020

The University also announced the following measures:

Until further notice, off-campus students should not visit campus. On-campus students should refrain from leaving campus except under emergency circumstances.

Student gatherings off or on campus are restricted to 10 people or fewer.

All research laboratories, core facilities and libraries remain open to graduate students, faculty and staff.

The COVID-19 Response Unit, the University Testing Center and Notre Dame’s quarantine and isolation facilities will remain fully operational.

All students, faculty and staff are reminded to complete their daily health checks.

Varsity athletic teams that are subject to routine surveillance testing may continue to gather for sanctioned activities according to established protocols and will be closely monitored.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been 5.48 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 171,000 deaths and 1.89 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 22.14 million confirmed cases with more than 781,000 deaths and 14.12 million recoveries.