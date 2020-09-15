Indiana coronavirus updates: Scientists say they've discovered promising potential therapeutic drug that neutralizes coronavirus

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Sept. 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists say they've discovered promising potential therapeutic drug that neutralizes coronavirus

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine say they have isolated "the smallest biological molecule to date," which according to scientists, "completely and specifically neutralizes" the coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

The findings have been published in the journal Cell and according to the study, the molecule that has been discovered is 10 times smaller than a full-sized antibody.

The biological molecule has been used to make a new drug, currently known as Ab8, which researchers hope could potentially be a viable and effective therapeutic, and even a prophylactic to treat and protect against SARS-CoV-2.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 6.55 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 194,000 deaths and 2.47 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 29.27 million confirmed cases with more than 928,000 deaths and 19.86 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

VERIFY: No, a simple wave of a UV light will not kill bacteria and viruses like COVID-19

During the pandemic, one of the sanitation methods promoted to destroy the COVID-19 virus from surfaces is using UV light. On April 23, President Donald Trump said in a news conference: “…the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute - that's pretty powerful." In the same news conference, Acting Under Secretary William Bryan spoke about UV light cutting down the half-life of the COVID-19 virus to just minutes.

Ultraviolet light has indeed been proven to wipe out germs. It destroys the actual DNA of bacteria.

And it's been used for years to disinfect water, hospital surfaces and medical instruments.

But here's the thing. According to the CDC and NSF International, a lot of factors influence how effective UV light is — most importantly its intensity and how long the surface is exposed to that light.

"You have to design it, operate it, and maintain it properly, and you have to use it properly for it to work and the difficulty with a lot of the consumer products is they're not designed properly or they're not used properly," said Dr. James Malley, president of the International Ultraviolet Association.

Kim Trautman is vice president at NSF International. She has more than 30 years of experience in medical device quality systems and international regulatory affairs. She said a big disadvantage for relying on UV light to kill germs is that UV light can be blocked by a lot of things…the very things where germs tend to live.

"So dust, body oils, sitting inside woven fabric where the light can't get to it easily," she said.

Another concern is that UV light can be really dangerous if it touches our skin or eyes.

"In general, we suggest they use something more straightforward: alcohol wipes on your cell phone, for example, until we get to a place where there's a validation system for these products," Malley said.