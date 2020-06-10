Indiana coronavirus updates: IRS grants 5-week extension to register for first stimulus payment

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Oct. 6.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.45 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 210,000 deaths and 2.93 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 35.48 million confirmed cases with more than 1.04 million deaths and 24.75 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IPS hosting virtual session on transportation changes

Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting a virtual session to provide more information on the transportation changes for in-person learning students.

The Zoom event begins Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m., and the information will be provided in English and Spanish.

Click here to register.

IPS is hosting a FREE interactive Zoom webinar Tuesday 10/6 @ 6 PM! Make sure to join us. 🚌 ✏️🍎



Register now👉 https://t.co/Q86i1kh0Bh pic.twitter.com/iTEUySGRop — IPS (@IPSSchools) October 2, 2020

IPS began a phased reopening plan Monday, Oct. 5 for with students in Pre-K through third grade returning to in-person learning.

Smiling as I scroll through all of the pictures of our students who were back today. A big, big thank you to our teachers & staff for all the work to make our first day back in person a success! #TeamIPS 💙 pic.twitter.com/P1cTeS2qN1 — Aleesia Johnson (@AleesiaLJohnson) October 6, 2020

IRS grants 5-week extension to register for first stimulus payment

The IRS is giving some people who did not get their coronavirus stimulus payment another five weeks to file for it.

The deadline to register for the Economic Impact Payment has been moved from Oct. 15 to Nov. 21, but only for people who have not received their payment and do not typically file an income tax return. Those people can register using the Non-Filers tool at IRS.gov.

In March, Congress passed the CARES Act, giving individuals who made $75,000 or less, or couples who made $150,000 or less, a one-time direct payment of $1,200. Those with dependent children under the age of 17 received an additional $500 per child.