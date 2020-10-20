Indiana coronavirus updates: COVID-19 relief, stimulus checks may be far off as Tuesday deadline looms

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Oct. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 8.21 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 220,000 deaths and 3.27 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 40.4 million confirmed cases with more than 1.11 million deaths and 27.7 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

COVID-19 relief, stimulus checks may be far off as Tuesday deadline looms

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported some progress in advance of a Tuesday deadline for reaching a pre-election deal with President Donald Trump on a new coronavirus relief package, but the same core problems bedeviling the effort remain in place despite optimistic talk from the president and his team.

Pelosi negotiated for nearly an hour Monday with Trump’s top emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and a top aide called it productive. Pelosi hopes that further work will offer “clarity on whether we will be able to pass a bill before the election,” said spokesman Drew Hammill.

“Finally, they have come to the table and we're going to try to get something done,” Pelosi said on MSNBC Monday evening. “Let's make a judgment. We may not like this, we may not like that but let's see on balance if we can go forward."

But with time nearly up for Congress and the White House to deliver aid to Americans before the election, the question remains: If not now, when?

It’s a key consideration for Trump, who has talked up the prospect of another package as he asks voters for a second term, and for Democrats hopeful that their nominee, Joe Biden, is on the cusp of winning the White House in November.

The Trump Administration must negotiate in good faith. They told us they would put a light touch on our most recent proposal for testing & tracing. Instead, they took a chainsaw to the proposal, cutting more than half of our proposal. #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/UFpsfb5SP2 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 18, 2020

The dynamic has created a tricky position for Pelosi, whose tough approach to the talks amid durable GOP opposition to a potential deal of almost $2 trillion has left all sides staring at the very real potential of the negotiations failing. Pelosi is angling for the best deal she can get — maybe that’s now, maybe it’s later. It’s a risk she’s willing to take.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, is pushing ahead with votes this week on GOP measures that stand little chance of advancing.

Trump has upped his offer to $1.8 trillion or more and insisted Monday that “the Republicans will come along” if a deal is reached. But Republicans have spent months talking about a smaller aid package and the top GOP vote-counter, Sen. John Thune, said Monday that "it would be hard” to find the necessary Republican support for passage of any agreement in that range.

Without an agreement at least in principle by Tuesday, Pelosi says it'll be too late to enact anything by Election Day. And if history is any guide, prospects for a deal in the lame-duck session after the election could be dim.

Ireland limits travel to 3 miles in strict COVID-19 lockdown as cases surge

Ireland’s government is putting the country at its highest level of coronavirus restrictions for six weeks in a bid to combat a rise in infections.

Premier Micheal Martin said Monday the measures take effect at midnight Wednesday and run until Dec. 1.

People are being asked to stay at home, with exercise allowed only within a 3-mile radius of their home. Only essential stores can open. Restaurants and bars can provide only takeaway service. No social or family gatherings will be allowed in homes or private gardens, but schools will remain open to prioritize education.

The Guardian reports a graduated fine system will be levied for people who break the 3-mile limit. Accommodations will be made for people living or parenting alone.