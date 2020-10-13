Indiana coronavirus updates: Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial due to 'unexplained illness'

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Oct. 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial due to 'unexplained illness'

Johnson & Johnson has temporarily paused all of its COVID-19 vaccine trials after a participant suffered an "unexplained illness."

The company said Monday night that the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent safety monitoring board, as well as its own physicians.

"Adverse events – illnesses, accidents, etc. - even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies," the company said in a statement.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson said it aimed to enroll 60,000 volunteers to test its single-dose approach in the U.S. and seven other countries. Other COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the final stage of testing in the U.S. require two shots. The Johnson & Johnson trial is slated to be one of the largest coronavirus studies yet.

Monday's announcement by Johnson & Johnson means two of the four COVID-19 vaccine trials currently in Phase 3 in the U.S. are paused. The others currently in large-scale trials are Pfizer and Moderna.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 7.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 215,000 deaths and 3.1 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been 37.8 million confirmed cases with more than 1.08 million deaths and 26.28 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

1st US case of person infected twice by coronavirus confirmed

A Nevada man is the first person in the U.S. confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus for a second time, with scientists saying there is evidence to show he wasn't having a relapse of the original infection. The case study reinforces that people who have contracted COVID-19 once may not necessarily be immune.

The study, published in The Lancet, says the 25-year-old man tested positive at a community testing event on April 18 after showing several symptoms associated with COVID-19. The patient had no history of clinically significant underlying conditions, the study said. He recovered nine days later.

The patient felt severe symptoms again on May 31 and went to urgent care. Five days later, he followed up with his doctor and then went to the emergency room. He tested positive on June 5 and again on June 6. He recovered from his second bout.

"The second infection was symptomatically more severe than the first," the study's findings read. It also found the genetic discordance in the first and second cases was too great for it to be a recurrence of the original infection. The man had also tested negative twice between the infections -- on May 9 and May 26.

"Thus, previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 might not guarantee total immunity in all cases," the study authors wrote. They said anyone who has previously been infected with COVID-19 should still take precautions to avoid being infected again.

The authors say the implications of reinfection could affect the development and application of a vaccine.