Indiana coronavirus updates: Tippecanoe County new restrictions begin Tuesday

Coronavirus updates from Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 12.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 257,000 deaths and 4.63 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 59.19 million confirmed cases with more than 1.39 million deaths and 37.91 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Tippecanoe County new restrictions begin Tuesday

The Tippecanoe Health Department reported that the county reached a 10.2 percent positivity rate of COVID-19 tests.

Because of this, the health department has issued several measures in addition to Governor Holcomb's executive order starting Tuesday, Nov. 24:

Retail businesses will be limited to 75 percent capacity.

Cultural, entertainment and tourism venues will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

Gyms and fitness centers will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

Senior day centers will be limited to 50 percent capacity.

Restaurants will be limited to 50 percent indoor capacity. (Outdoor capacity of 100 percent of available seating is permitted if social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained and tents must have two open sides.)

Bars will be limited to 25 percent indoor capacity. (Outdoor capacity permitted with same requirements as restaurants.)

The measures will stay in effect until the county's 7-day all tests percent positivity drops below 10 percent for 14 days.

Airline may require passengers to get coronavirus vaccine before overseas travel

The boss of Australia's largest airline said Monday that once a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available, it may require passengers use it before they can travel abroad.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said he's been talking to his counterparts at other airlines around the world about the possibility of a “vaccination passport” for overseas travelers.

“We are looking at changing the terms and conditions to say for international travelers that we will ask people to have the vaccination before they get on the aircraft,” Joyce told Australia's Network Nine television.

Joyce said creating a vaccination passport for inbound and outbound travelers to and from Australia would require a lot of thought and logistics, and may need government intervention.

Australia has imposed some of the most severe border restrictions in the world since the pandemic began. It has closed its borders to most international visitors and only allowed its own citizens to travel internationally under special circumstances.